Former Georgia House of Representatives Minority Leader Stacey Abrams speaks ahead of former President Barack Obama's address in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., one day before the election, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell/File Photo

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Stacey Abrams said on Wednesday she is running again for governor for Georgia.

"I'm running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power," the Democrat wrote in a tweet.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

