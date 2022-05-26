Standoff with armed man leads to shelter in place order in California - media reports

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - Residents and businesses in Seaside, California, were ordered to shelter in place on Thursday due to a standoff with a man armed with a gun, local media reported, citing police.

The suspect barricaded himself on a balcony and officers were communicating trying to get him to come down, KSBW Action News 8 reported.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Rami Ayyub in Washington; Editing by Tim Ahmann

