Designer Virgil Abloh appears at the end of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for his label Off-White during Women's Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Star Black designer Virgil Abloh, the men's artistic director at Louis Vuitton since 2018 and founder of label Off-White, has died from cancer which he had been fighting privately for several years, French fashion conglomerate LVMH (LVMH.PA) said on Sunday.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Mark Porter

