Starbucks to add abortion travel coverage to U.S. health benefits
May 16 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp will reimburse U.S. employees if they must travel more than 100 miles from their homes to get an abortion, according to a memo to employees on Monday.
The global coffee chain joins Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and a small but growing list of other companies to offer the benefit as some U.S. states impose tighter restrictions. read more
Reporting by Hilary Russ Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
