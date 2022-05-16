Starbucks to add abortion travel coverage to U.S. health benefits

A Starbucks logo is pictured on the door of the Green Apron Delivery Service at the Empire State Building in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

May 16 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp will reimburse U.S. employees if they must travel more than 100 miles from their homes to get an abortion, according to a memo to employees on Monday.

The global coffee chain joins Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and a small but growing list of other companies to offer the benefit as some U.S. states impose tighter restrictions. read more

Reporting by Hilary Russ Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

