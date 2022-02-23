Skip to main content
Starbucks union ballot count postponed for 3 more NY locations

A drive-thru line is seen at a Starbucks in Cheektowaga, a suburb of Buffalo, New York, U.S., December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Feb 23 (Reuters) - A federal labor board postponed a scheduled vote count that was to have taken place on Wednesday that would determine whether three more Starbucks Corp locations in upstate New York will join a union.

