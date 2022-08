State AG Schmitt wins Republican nomination for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference after the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in President Joe Biden's bid to rescind a Trump-era immigration policy that forced migrants to stay in Mexico to await U.S. hearings on their asylum claims, in Washington, U.S., April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Aug 2 (Reuters) - State Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won the Republican nomination for Missouri's U.S. Senate race, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.

He beat out Eric Greitens, a former governor who resigned in disgrace in 2018, and Representative Vicky Hartzler, who was endorsed by U.S. Senator Josh Hawley. He will face a Democratic candidate in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.