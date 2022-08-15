States urge USPS to halt gas-delivery vehicle purchases pending review

A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) logo is pictured on a mail box in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON Aug 15 (Reuters) - A group of 17 state attorneys general on Monday urged the U.S. Postal Service to halt planned purchases of gasoline-powered delivery vehicles pending the completion of a new environmental review.

The states led by California and New York called on USPS to redo its analysis "with more accurate data on electric vehicle costs, performance, and fuel prices, and with greater attention to environmental justice and addressing the climate crisis." Last month, USPS said it plans to buy at least 25,000 electric delivery vehicles - more than twice its prior estimate - as it works to replace its aging fleet.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.