Steve Bannon to be indicted in 'We Build the Wall' case

1 minute read

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon arrives to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in New York, U.S., September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Steve Bannon, a onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, surrendered on Thursday to New York authorities to face state charges in a new indictment.

Bannon, 68, is expected to be indicted in connection with a fundraising drive, known as "We Build the Wall," to help build Trump's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

He had been previously charged by federal prosecutors in connection with that drive, but was dismissed from that case after receiving a presidential pardon from Trump.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

