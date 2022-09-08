Steve Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme -- court hearing

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon arrives to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Steve Bannon, the longtime ally and onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges for having allegedly deceived donors to an effort to help Trump build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bannon, through his lawyer, entered the plea in a New York state court in Manhattan.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis

