United States

Storm Mindy makes landfall over St. Vincent Island, Florida - U.S. NHC

Sept 8 (Reuters)

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Mindy has made landfall over St. Vincent Island, Florida, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The storm is located about 10 miles (15 km) west southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 kph), the NHC added.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

