Skip to main content

United States

Storm Sam strengthens into hurricane, could intensify further, say U.S. NHC

1 minute read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Storm Sam has strengthened into a hurricane in the open Atlantic and could rapidly intensify into a major hurricane by Friday night or early Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The hurricane was about 1,470 miles (2,365 km) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kilometers per hour), the NHC said, adding there were no coastal warnings in effect as of now.

Reporting by Seher Dareen and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:12 AM UTC

Trump allies Bannon, Meadows subpoenaed in Congress' probe of Capitol riot

The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has subpoenaed four former members of Donald Trump's administration, including Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon, the panel's chairman said on Thursday.

United States
Gunman kills one and then himself at Tennessee supermarket, 12 wounded
United States
Gabby Petito's boyfriend charged with using her bank card; arrest warrant issued
United States
CIA Vienna station chief removed amid 'Havana syndrome' criticism -Washington Post
United States
Derek Chauvin to appeal his conviction, sentencing in death of George Floyd