U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas says he sought to comply with disclosure guidelines















April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said on Friday he was advised that the type of "personal hospitality" extended to him by real estate magnate and Republican donor Harlan Crow was not reportable.

Thomas, in a statement, said also that he has always sought to comply with disclosure guidelines.

ProPublica reported on Thursday that the long-serving justice accepted luxury trips from Crow over decades despite federal law requiring the disclosure of most gifts, prompting Senate Democrats to call for an investigation.

"Early in my tenure at the (Supreme) Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable," Thomas said.

Citing new guidelines taking effect by the Judicial Conference responsible for financial disclosure requirements for the entire federal judiciary, Thomas added, "It is, of course, my intent to follow this guidance in the future."

Reporting by Laura Sanicola and Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Daniel Wallis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.