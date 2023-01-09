Man arrested in shootings at New Mexico officials' homes















Jan 9 (Reuters) - Police in New Mexico on Monday said they had arrested a man in connection with shootings at the homes and offices of six elected Democratic officials, incidents that have raised concerns of political violence.

"There is a suspect in custody, on unrelated charges, related to these incidents," Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina told a press conference. "We do have one of the firearms involved in one of the incidents in our possession."

Medina declined to comment on what the unrelated charges were.

The string of attacks began in early December, with the most recent occurring last week when multiple shots were fired at the southwest Albuquerque home of state Senator Linda Lopez and the downtown law office of state Senator Moe Maestas.

"That there is a suspect in custody is very important for our city and for our elected officials and frankly for our local democracy," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, a Democrat, told the news conference.

Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Bradley Perrett











