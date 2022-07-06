Suspect in Highland Park parade shooting intends to plead not guilty- Fox affiliate

Robert (Bob) E. Crimo III, a person of interest in the mass shooting that took place at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S. is seen in this still image obtained from a social media video. Robert Crimo/via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The man accused of spraying gunfire into a July Fourth parade from a Chicago-area rooftop intends to enter a not guilty plea to all charges, a Fox affiliate reported on Wednesday, citing the suspect's lawyer.

The 21-year-old suspect, Robert E. Crimo III, was due to make his first court appearance on Wednesday to face seven first-degree murder charges from the Highland Park mass shooting that killed seven and injured dozens. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

