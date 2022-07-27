Suspect in July 4 mass shooting near Chicago indicted on 117 counts

FBI agents clear abandoned belongings from the scene after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S., July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

July 27 (Reuters) - An Illinois man accused of shooting into a crowd watching a Chicago-area Independence Day parade was indicted by a grand jury on 117 counts, including 21 counts of first-degree murder, the state's attorney's office said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Frank McGurty

