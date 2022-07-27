1 minute read
Suspect in July 4 mass shooting near Chicago indicted on 117 counts
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 27 (Reuters) - An Illinois man accused of shooting into a crowd watching a Chicago-area Independence Day parade was indicted by a grand jury on 117 counts, including 21 counts of first-degree murder, the state's attorney's office said on Wednesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Frank McGurty
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.