Suspect in July 4 mass shooting near Chicago indicted on 117 counts

1 minute read

FBI agents clear abandoned belongings from the scene after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S., July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

July 27 (Reuters) - An Illinois man accused of shooting into a crowd watching a Chicago-area Independence Day parade was indicted by a grand jury on 117 counts, including 21 counts of first-degree murder, the state's attorney's office said on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Frank McGurty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.