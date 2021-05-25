Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Suspicious package delivered to home of U.S. Senator Rand Paul

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) departs at the end of Day Four of the impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A suspicious package was delivered to the home of U.S. Senator Rand Paul on Monday, with the FBI and Capitol Hill police launching a probe into the incident.

"I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family", Paul said in a tweet late on Monday.

Politico reported that the suspicious package contained white powder, while Axios cited a representative of the senator to be saying that the large envelope also had an image containing a death threat.

"FBI Louisville is working with the Warren County Sheriff's Office and the Capitol Police by providing forensic and technical support," an FBI spokesman told the media.

