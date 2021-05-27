Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

U.S. Senate advances sweeping bill to counteract China

Reuters
1 minute read

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

The U.S. Senate on Thursday advanced a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with China, moving the bill toward a vote on final passage after a delay due to Republican demands for votes on additional amendments.

The tally was 68-30 on a procedural measure to end debate on the $250 billion U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, or USICA, more than the 60 votes needed for passage.

The Senate immediately began voting on additional amendments to the measure, which is intended to boost U.S. production of advanced computer chips and other products essential to competing against Chinese technology.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

China

China · 4:11 AM UTCChinese embassy in U.S. says politicising COVID-19 origins hampers investigations

Politicising the origins of COVID-19 would hamper further investigationsand undermine global efforts to curb the pandemic, China's U.S. embassy said after President Joe Biden ordered a review of intelligence about where the virus emerged.

ChinaBiden's defense budget seeks greater China deterrence and nuclear funding
ChinaBlinken says Chinese government continues to undermine Hong Kong democratic institutions
ChinaEXCLUSIVE Hong Kong threatens Lai’s bankers with jail if they deal in his accounts
ChinaChina's industrial profits growth slows in April amid high commodity prices