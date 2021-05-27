U.S. Senate advances sweeping bill to counteract China

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

The U.S. Senate on Thursday advanced a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with China, moving the bill toward a vote on final passage after a delay due to Republican demands for votes on additional amendments.

The tally was 68-30 on a procedural measure to end debate on the $250 billion U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, or USICA, more than the 60 votes needed for passage.

The Senate immediately began voting on additional amendments to the measure, which is intended to boost U.S. production of advanced computer chips and other products essential to competing against Chinese technology.

