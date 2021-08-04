Van carrying migrants overturns in Texas, 10 killed -reports

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ten people were killed and 12 injured on Wednesday when a van carrying 25 migrants crashed in southern Texas, about 90 miles (150 km) from the United States-Mexico border, local media reported.

The crash took place around 4 p.m. when the van went out of control on Highway 281 south of the town of Falfurrias in Brooks County, Texas, local KRIS-TV reported.

The van was top heavy and tipped over after it struck a curb, Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez told MyRGVNews.com. The driver was among those killed.

A spokeswoman for Texas Department of Public Safety said she had no immediate information on the incident.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles Editing by Chris Reese

