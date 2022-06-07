Tesla challenges powers of California agency behind race bias lawsuit

The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

June 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) filed a complaint on Tuesday accusing a California civil rights agency that is suing the electric car maker for race discrimination of rushing to file lawsuits against businesses without conducting proper investigations.

Tesla in a 10-page complaint told California's Office of Administrative Law (OAL) that the state Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has adopted "underground regulations" that flout requirements it must meet before suing employers.

DFEH in a February lawsuit claimed Tesla's flagship Fremont, California, plant was a racially segregated workplace where Black workers were harassed and discriminated against in terms of job assignments, discipline and pay. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Tesla has denied wrongdoing and said the lawsuit was politically motivated. In its filing on Tuesday, Tesla claimed DFEH violated state law by suing Tesla without first notifying the company of all of the claims or giving it a chance to settle.

The company said DFEH treats those requirements as "a mere bureaucratic nuisance requiring only sham compliance."

DFEH and OAL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

OAL reviews state agency regulations and can issue determinations that agency rules are invalid but has no enforcement powers.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Amy Stevens and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.