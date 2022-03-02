Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Texas Attorney General Paxton faces run-off in Republican primary -CNN

1 minute read

Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton speaks during former U.S. President Donald Trump's rally, in Conroe, Texas, U.S., January 29, 2022. REUTERS/Go Nakamura?/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

March 1 (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces a run-off in the Republican Party primary and it is too early to call who the second candidate will be, CNN projected on Tuesday.

Paxton, who launched a failed legal effort to overturn the 2020 presidential results, had won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Makini Brice, Moira Warburton and Costas Pitas; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters