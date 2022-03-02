1 minute read
Texas Attorney General Paxton faces run-off in Republican primary -CNN
March 1 (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces a run-off in the Republican Party primary and it is too early to call who the second candidate will be, CNN projected on Tuesday.
Paxton, who launched a failed legal effort to overturn the 2020 presidential results, had won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
Reporting by Makini Brice, Moira Warburton and Costas Pitas; Editing by Christopher Cushing
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.