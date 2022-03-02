Texas Attorney General Paxton faces run-off in Republican primary -CNN

Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton speaks during former U.S. President Donald Trump's rally, in Conroe, Texas, U.S., January 29, 2022. REUTERS/Go Nakamura?/File Photo

March 1 (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces a run-off in the Republican Party primary and it is too early to call who the second candidate will be, CNN projected on Tuesday.

Paxton, who launched a failed legal effort to overturn the 2020 presidential results, had won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Reporting by Makini Brice, Moira Warburton and Costas Pitas; Editing by Christopher Cushing

