Texas beach walkway collapses, injuring 21 teenagers
June 8 (Reuters) - Twenty-one teenagers from a church group were injured on Thursday when a section of wooden walkway at a Texas beach park collapsed, officials said.
Five of the injured were taken to hospital by helicopter, six by ambulance and 10 by private vehicle, a Brazoria County statement said.
"No individuals have life-threatening injuries. The cause of the incident is still under investigation," the statement said.
The injured, aged 14 to 18, were visitors from the Houston-area Bayou City Fellowship summer camp, the statement said.
Video of the scene showed a gap in a section of a wooden walkway at the Stahlman Park Event Center in Surfside Beach, about 60 miles (100 km) south of Houston on the Gulf of Mexico.
