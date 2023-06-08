Texas beach walkway collapses, injuring 21 teenagers















June 8 (Reuters) - Twenty-one teenagers from a church group were injured on Thursday when a section of wooden walkway at a Texas beach park collapsed, officials said.

Five of the injured were taken to hospital by helicopter, six by ambulance and 10 by private vehicle, a Brazoria County statement said.

"No individuals have life-threatening injuries. The cause of the incident is still under investigation," the statement said.

The injured, aged 14 to 18, were visitors from the Houston-area Bayou City Fellowship summer camp, the statement said.

Video of the scene showed a gap in a section of a wooden walkway at the Stahlman Park Event Center in Surfside Beach, about 60 miles (100 km) south of Houston on the Gulf of Mexico.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta in Carlsbad, California; Editing by Lisa Shumaker











