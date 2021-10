A view of the George Floyd mural at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue a day before opening statements in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones/File Photo

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Texas State Board Of Pardons And Paroles voted unanimously on Monday to recommend George Floyd get a full posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug conviction case, CNN reported on Monday, citing hearing minutes provided by the board.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

