Texas Governor Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and is isolating and receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment, his office said.

Abbott, a Republican who has sought to block local officials in the state from mandating the use of masks, is without symptoms, his office said in a statement.

"Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms," it said. "Everyone that the governor has been in close contact with today has been notified."

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech and Chris Reese

