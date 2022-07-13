Texas grid operator forecasts power demand on Wednesday to exceed supply

July 13 (Reuters) - The state of Texas' power grid operator on Wednesday forecast electricity demand to exceed available supplies for several hours amid hot temperatures led to record power demand this week.

The website of the Texas Electric Reliability Council, which oversees supplies to 26 million customers, shows demand topping available capacity beginning at about 2:30 p.m. and continuing past 8 p.m. ERCOT is calling on generators to provide additional supplies, a spokesperson said in a statement, but is not asking residents to conserve.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino

