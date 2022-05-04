Texas grid operator warns of higher power demand this weekend

Reliability coordinators monitor the state power grid during a tour of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) command center in Taylor, Texas August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Julia Robinson/File Photo

May 4 (Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Tuesday warned of larger-than-normal demand for power due to extreme hot weather expected in the region over May 6-9.

"ERCOT has asked power plants across the region to postpone planned outages and to return from outages already in progress in order to serve Texans this weekend," the grid operator said.

ERCOT said it projects sufficient generation to meet this high demand for electricity and is coordinating closely with the Public Utility Commission, generation resource owners and transmission utilities to ensure they are prepared for the extreme heat.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.