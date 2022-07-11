1 minute read
Texas grid operator warns of potential rolling blackouts on Monday
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HOUSTON, July 10 (Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the state of Texas' electric power grid, on Sunday warned of the potential for rolling blackouts on Monday.
The state faces a "potential reserve capacity shortage with no market solution available," ERCOT said in an operating notice posted on its website. Record temperatures are expected across much of the state on Monday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Gary McWilliams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.