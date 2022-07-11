Texas grid operator warns of potential rolling blackouts on Monday

Power lines are seen during a heatwave with expected temperatures of 102 F (39 C) in Dallas, Texas, U.S. June 12, 2022. Though the heat wave caused electricity use in Texas to reach an all time high, the power grid remained largely stable without major issues. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

HOUSTON, July 10 (Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the state of Texas' electric power grid, on Sunday warned of the potential for rolling blackouts on Monday.

The state faces a "potential reserve capacity shortage with no market solution available," ERCOT said in an operating notice posted on its website. Record temperatures are expected across much of the state on Monday.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams

