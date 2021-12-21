U.S. records first death believed related to Omicron variant -ABC News

People line up outside the Barclays Center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., December 18, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Health officials in Texas said the state recorded the first death related to the Omicron COVID-19 variant, ABC News reported on Monday.

It is believed to be the first known recorded Omicron death in the United States, ABC said in its report, citing Harris County health officials.

The victim was a man in his 50s, who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, the report said.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus accounts for 73% of U.S. coronavirus infections based on sequencing data for the week ended Dec. 18, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday. read more

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

