HOUSTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The ports of Houston, Galveston, Freeport and Texas City in Texas on Wednesday lifted the "yankee" status they had set ahead of Hurricane Nicholas, which made landfall on Monday, allowing the resumption of inbound vessel traffic, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

