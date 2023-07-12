Texas power use breaks record in heat wave

July 12 (Reuters) - Power use in Texas hit a preliminary all-time high on Wednesday as homes and businesses cranked up air conditioners to escape a lingering heat wave, according to data from the state's power grid operator.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said power use reached a preliminary 81,112 megawatts (MW), topping the grid's previous record of 80,828 MW set on June 27, 2023.

Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

