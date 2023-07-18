Texas power use hits record high again amid heat wave

July 18 (Reuters) - In Texas demand for power hit a record high for a second day in a row on Tuesday as homes and businesses cranked up air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave blanketing much of the world.

After setting 11 demand records last summer, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said usage hit a preliminary 82,035 megawatts (MW) at 1600 CT, which would top the grid's current all-time high of 81,911 MW set on July 17.

