Texas Republican quits U.S. House race, admits affair with former ISIS war bride

US Rep. Van Taylor (R-TX) listens as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin testifies before a House Financial Services Committee at a hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 22, 2020. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Two-term U.S. Representative Van Taylor on Wednesday withdrew from a Republican primary run-off race, ending his reelection bid after admitting he had an extra-marital affair with the widow of an American who joined the Islamic State, according to media reports.

Taylor, who represents a northeast Texas district, last year voted for the creation of a special congressional panel to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, earning the ire of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters mounted the deadly attack.

Taylor's withdrawal came one day after he led a pack of five Republicans in a primary race with 48.7% of the vote, just shy of the 50% needed to win his party's nomination.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

With his withdrawal, a former Texas county judge, Keith Self, became the Republican nominee who will run in the Nov. 8 general election for the seat representing an area north of Dallas, including Plano.

The Dallas Morning News quoted Taylor telling supporters he had made "a horrible mistake" by engaging in the affair with the woman.

Taylor's congressional office in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment or say whether he will serve out the remainder of his term.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.