Texas sues Biden administration over abortion guidance

Pro-choice and anti-abortion both demonstrate outside the United States Supreme Court as the court hears arguments over a challenge to a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks in Washington, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

July 14 (Reuters) - The state of Texas on Thursday filed a lawsuit challenging guidance from the Biden administration that federal law requires healthcare providers to perform abortions in emergencies if the life of the mother is at risk, even in states that otherwise would block the procedure.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.