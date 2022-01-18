Texas synagogue gunman was known to British intelligence - BBC

A law enforcement vehicle is parked at a school in the area where a man believed to have taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, U.S. January 15, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The suspected gunman who took four people hostage at a Dallas-area synagogue and was himself killed was known to British intelligence and assessed to no longer be a threat at the time he travelled to the United States, the BBC reported.

"Malik Faisal Akram, the Texas synagogue hostage-taker, was known to MI5 and was investigated in 2020. He was assessed to be no longer a risk at the time he flew to US at New Year," Frank Gardner, BBC Security Correspondent, said in a tweet.

Reporting by William James, writing by Alistair Smout

