United StatesTexas will gain two seats in House of Representatives

Reuters
1 minute read

Texas will gain two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and Florida and four other states will each pick up one seat, while New York, California and five other states will each lose one seat, the U.S. Census Bureau said on Monday.

States gaining one seat include North Carolina, Montana, Colorado and Oregon, while states losing one seat include Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

