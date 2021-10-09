Texas wins bid to reinstate abortion law challenged by Biden administration

A supporter of reproductive rights holds a sign outside the Texas State Capitol building during the nationwide Women's March, held after Texas rolled out a near-total ban on abortion procedures and access to abortion-inducing medications, in Austin, Texas, U.S. October 2, 2021. Picture taken October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday reinstated Texas's near-total ban on abortion, dealing a setback to abortion rights advocates.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, an intermediate appeals court, said a lower court judge should not have issued an Oct. 6 injunction that halted enforcement of the law.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Sandra Maler Editing by Sandra Maler

