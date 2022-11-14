Third U.S. union votes to reject national rail contract deal

An aerial view of gantry cranes, shipping containers, and freight railway trains ahead of a possible strike if there is no deal with the rail worker unions, at the Union Pacific Los Angeles (UPLA) Intermodal Facility rail yard in Commerce, California, U.S., September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Bing Guan//File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A third U.S. rail union has rejected a tentative national contract reached in September.

The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers (IBB), which represents approximately 300 rail employees, did not ratify the agreement, said the National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC), which represents the nation’s freight railroads in bargaining. Last week, the NCCC and another union that voted down the contract -- the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED) that represents 11,000 workers -- agreed to extend a potential strike deadline until at least Dec. 4.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

