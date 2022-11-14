Third U.S. union votes to reject national rail contract deal















WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A third U.S. rail union has rejected a tentative national contract reached in September.

The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers (IBB), which represents approximately 300 rail employees, did not ratify the agreement, said the National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC), which represents the nation’s freight railroads in bargaining. Last week, the NCCC and another union that voted down the contract -- the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED) that represents 11,000 workers -- agreed to extend a potential strike deadline until at least Dec. 4.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker











