United States
Thousands of Commonwealth Edison customers without power as severe storms hit Chicago
June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago-area utility Commonwealth Edison's (ComEd) website showed that over 34,000 customers were without power as severe thunderstorms tore through the area on Sunday night.
The website of ComEd, a unit of Exelon Corp , showed more than 14,000 customers were without power in the DuPage County alone in Illinois while over 13,000 customers were in the dark in the Cook County.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.