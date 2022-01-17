Thousands of flights canceled in eastern U.S. as winter storm heads north

A person walks along the frozen Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool with the Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol in the background after a stormy night in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Thousands of U.S. flights were canceled on Monday and more than 100,000 homes and businesses lacked power as a snowstorm crept up the East Coast to New England and Canada, where it could drop more than another foot (30 cm) of snow, forecasters said.

More than 2,200 flights were canceled or delayed Monday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, and more than 128,000 homes and business were still without power from Georgia to Maine, according to PowerOutageUs.

On Sunday, there were more than 3,000 flights canceled in the United States canceled. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The storm could drop another 8 to 12 inches (20-30 cm) of snow in parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine on Monday, as it heads north to Quebec and Ontario, said Marc Chenard, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in College Park Maryland.

Atlanta recorded its first snow in four years, the weather service said.

Officials in the eastern United States urged motorists to stay off snowy roads on Monday, the U.S. holiday honoring slain civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

In North Carolina, where some regions saw record snowfalls, two people died Sunday when they lost control of their car in Raleigh, media reports said.

Traffic in Toronto, Canada's largest city, and other cities of Ontario was snarled as storms dumped several inches of snow and brought visibility to near zero.

An extreme weather warning is in effect for much of southeastern Canada, according to Environment Canada, and Toronto is forecast to receive as much as 2 feet (60 cm) of snow.

More than a third of flights were canceled at Toronto Pearson airport, Canada's busiest, and some people were stuck in their vehicles, waiting for roads to be cleared. Buses were at a standstill and passing pedestrians were helping push cars up a street at a main commuter route in central Toronto, which appeared to not have been plowed.

"This storm is far from over," Chenard said. "We have winter storm warnings across New England, New York, and western Ohio and Pennsylvania. There are high wind warnings across coastal New England from Massachusetts to Maine with gusts up to 65 mph (104 kph)."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott Malone and Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.