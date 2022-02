Thousands of unvaccinated New York municipal workers could lose jobs Friday

New York City Fire Department (FDNY) union members, municipal workers and others demonstrate during a protest against the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Manhattan's Upper East Side in New York City, New York, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Thousands of unvaccinated New York City municipal workers are up against a deadline on Friday to get a COVID-19 shot or get fired, with Mayor Eric Adams apparently determined to carry out the terminations despite an outcry from union leaders.

Fewer than 4,000 of the city's 370,000 workers were facing termination at the end of January as a result of the mandate, according to the mayor's office, which said it expected to have an updated number of affected city employees on Monday.

Although that would represent less than 1% of the city's workforce, it would be one of the biggest worker reductions in the United States due to a vaccine requirement.

"We're not firing them - people are quitting," Adams said in response to a question about the vaccine mandate at a Thursday press conference in the Bronx, where he was announcing a healthy food initiative.

"I want them to stay, I want them to be employees of the city, but they have to follow the rules," he said.

The mayor appears willing to carry through on the terminations even as the state of New York prepares to join other U.S. states and cities in lifting many COVID-19 restrictions, with the recent surge in infections linked to the Omicron variant abating.

In December, Bill de Blasio, Adams' predecessor as mayor, ordered all public and private sector workers in the city to get inoculated with the vaccines.

Andrew Giuliani, the son of embattled former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, slammed the vaccine mandate in remarks to dozens of demonstrators on Friday morning who attended a protest outside city hall in Manhattan.

In interviews and statements, union leaders vented anger at the enforcement of the mandate.

"At the height of this thing when people were dying every single day, we had to come to work," said Harry Nespoli, president of Uniformed Sanitationmen's Association Local 831, in an interview with Reuters on Friday.

"Now you're telling these members that they're not good enough to be city workers," he said.

Nespoli said about 40 of the 7,000 workers he represents were unvaccinated and were facing the prospect of termination as of Friday morning, but he still expected some of them to get a shot rather than lose their job.

In a statement, Gregory Floyd, president of Teamsters Local 237, said that the city should not fire any workers who were unable or unwilling to get vaccinated until their case had been heard in court.

Reporting by Julia Harte and Shannon Stapleton; Editing by Aurora Ellis

