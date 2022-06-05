Three dead, 14 wounded after shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, police say
June 5 (Reuters) - Three people were dead and 14 wounded after a shooting near a bar in Chattanooga, Tennessee, police said on Sunday, adding that two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died from injuries after being struck by a vehicle while fleeing the scene.
