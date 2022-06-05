Three dead, 14 wounded after shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, police say

Analysis: Corruption in Central America frustrates U.S. plan to tackle migration 'root causes'

Americas · June 3, 2022

More than a year into U.S. President Joe Biden's sweeping effort to tackle the "root causes" of migration with aid to Central America, projects likely worth millions of dollars have been canceled or put on hold due to corruption and governance concerns, U.S. officials and others tracking the issue said.