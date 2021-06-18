Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Three dead after tubers go over North Carolina dam

1 minute read

June 18 (Reuters) - Three people have been found dead and two remain missing after a group of tubers floating along the Dan River in North Carolina went over a dam, local authorities said on Thursday.

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that there was a search and rescue operation in place from the Duke Energy plant to Virginia state after five tubers went missing on Wednesday.

A group of nine went tubing around sunset on Wednesday, Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates told the media.

He said four people were rescued and taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey

