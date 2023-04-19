Three Democratic Tennessee lawmakers to visit White House on Monday

Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones, and Rep. Gloria Johnson leave the Tennessee State Capitol after a vote at the Tennessee House of Representatives to expel two Democratic members for their roles in a gun control demonstration at the statehouse last week, in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., April 6, 2023. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - Three Democrats in the Tennessee legislature who faced expulsion for participating in protests will visit the White House on Monday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a briefing on Wednesday.

Two state lawmakers - Justin Jones and Justin Pearson - were expelled but later returned by their localities while a third representative, Gloria Johnson, narrowly survived an expulsion vote earlier this month. read more

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Doina Chiacu; writing by Susan Heavey

