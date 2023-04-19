Three Democratic Tennessee lawmakers to visit White House on Monday















WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - Three Democrats in the Tennessee legislature who faced expulsion for participating in protests will visit the White House on Monday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a briefing on Wednesday.

Two state lawmakers - Justin Jones and Justin Pearson - were expelled but later returned by their localities while a third representative, Gloria Johnson, narrowly survived an expulsion vote earlier this month. read more

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Doina Chiacu; writing by Susan Heavey











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.