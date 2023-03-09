Three Los Angeles police officers shot, suspect barricaded -report















March 8 (Reuters) - Three Los Angeles police officers were shot on Wednesday evening and a suspect in the shooting was barricaded inside a residential garage, a local CBS affiliate reported.

KCAL TV said the condition of the officers was not known. Live overhead images from the station showed several police cars sealing off the area around the garage in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

