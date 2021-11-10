United States
Timelines major focus in investigation of Travis Scott concert deaths -Houston police chief
1 minute read
HOUSTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Determining accurate times for events at a Friday night concert by rapper Travis Scott where eight people died is an early focus of the city's criminal investigation, said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner on Wednesday.
Eight people died during Scott's performance on Friday night at the Astroworld Festival in NRG Park in Houston.
Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.