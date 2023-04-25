'Too much for him': Russians react to Biden's 2024 reelection bid















MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - Muscovites reacted with indifference to U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement on Tuesday that he would seek reelection in 2024, with some questioning whether he was too old for the bid.

Biden is the oldest person to have occupied the White House and would be 86 at the end of a second four-year term.

"I think that a second term will be too much for him. ... Maybe he has some magic pills, then maybe he will succeed, who knows?" Moscow resident Dmitry told Reuters.

The United States has provided Ukraine with substantial support, drawing condemnation from Russian officials who accuse Washington of playing a direct role in the conflict.

"I'm against Biden. I'm against what's going on in the world right now. I'm for peace for all," said Diana, standing in Moscow's central Red Square.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Caleb Davis, David Ljunggren and Jonathan Oatis











