Top House Republican McCarthy says he never told Trump to resign

U.S. President Donald Trump looks back toward House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) at an event on water accessibility for farms during a visit to Bakersfield, California, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Monday that he never told then-President Donald Trump to resign in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"I've never told the president to resign," McCarthy told Fox News Channel when asked about the audio of a leaked conversation in which he said he would talk to Trump about resigning.

"It was a conversation that we had about scenarios going forward," McCarthy added.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler

