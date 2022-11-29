Top U.S. Democrats cite possible continuing resolution to fund government















WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. congressional leaders agreed to seek a long-term government funding bill rather than stop gap measure, but may need to seek a year-long continuing resolution bill, the Democratic leaders of the U.S. House and Senate said on Tuesday following a White House meeting.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters their meeting with fellow Democrat President Joe Biden and Republican congressional leaders over government funding was productive.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Christopher Gallagher; writing by Susan Heavey











