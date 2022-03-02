Top U.S. diplomat Blinken to go to the Baltics, Brussels, Poland this week -State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Costa Rica's Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano Quiros, Panama's Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes and Dominican Republic's Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez, at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/Pool

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Brussels, Moldova and the Baltics this week to hold discussions with NATO allies and European partners on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Blinken will visit Belgium, Poland, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia from March 3 to 8, it said.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese

