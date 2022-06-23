1 minute read
Top U.S. diplomat speaks with wife of WNBA star Griner, official says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation on Wednesday with the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February, a senior State Department official said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Tim Ahmann
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.