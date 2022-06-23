Top U.S. diplomat speaks with wife of WNBA star Griner, official says

Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) shoots against the Chicago Sky during the first half of game two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation on Wednesday with the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February, a senior State Department official said.

