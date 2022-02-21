Top U.S. foreign policy officials arrive at White House as Russia-Ukraine crisis simmers

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reacts after posing for a group picture during a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the G7 Nations at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Ina Fassbender/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Top U.S. foreign policy officials arrived at the White House on Monday as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was weighing a request by two regions of eastern Ukraine to be recognized as independent, a move that could give Moscow a reason to openly send in troops. read more

A Reuters eyewitness saw Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, arrive at the White House on the U.S. Presidents Day federal holiday. There was no immediate comment from the White House on the reason for their appearance.

Reporting By Don Pessin and Jeff Mason; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Grant McCool

